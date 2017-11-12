Manchester

Passenger stabs Manchester taxi driver in row over fare

Ruskin avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The driver was attacked on Ruskin Avenue

A taxi driver was "repeatedly" stabbed by his passenger after an argument about the fare, police have said.

Officers found the 42-year-old victim with serious injuries in Moss Side, Manchester after 20:10 GMT on Saturday.

His passenger, who had been dropped off in Ruskin Avenue, had attacked him before running away, police said.

The driver's condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The offender is described as a slim white man in his 20s with dark hair.

He was wearing a black coat with a black hoodie underneath, police said.

Det Insp Geoff Machent, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a disgusting attack on an unsuspecting man who was trying to do his job and provide a service to members of the public."

He appealed for anyone with information about the offender, who was picked up in Dickenson Road, Longsight, to contact police.

