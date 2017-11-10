Image copyright Getty Images

The mother of a schoolboy who sent a naked photo of himself to a girl has won the right to a judicial review over a police force's refusal to delete his name from its records.

The boy, 14 at the time, was not arrested or prosecuted by Greater Manchester Police.

But his mother said she was concerned police could release the information to potential employers when he is older.

The boy sent the naked photograph over social media to a girl at his school.