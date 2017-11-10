Image copyright GMP Image caption Swapnil Kulat was jailed for seven years and eight months at Manchester Crown Court

A shop worker who held a woman captive and raped her after she asked if she could charge her mobile phone has been jailed.

The woman, aged in her 40s, entered the shop in Withington, Manchester, after noticing her battery was almost flat.

Swapnil Kulat then locked the doors, beat her with a wooden pole and raped her, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years and eight months after admitting rape.

Kulat also pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm following the attack on 19 March.

'Violent and terrifying'

The court was told the woman had been on her way to a friend's house when she stopped at the shop on Wilmslow Road.

After plugging in her phone, Kulat became aggressive and refused to let her leave.

He went on to beat her with the pole with such force that it broke into several pieces, the court heard.

Kulat then demanded she went into a store room, where he raped her before falling asleep.

The woman remained unable to leave until he woke up and finally unlocked the doors, police said.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Laura Hughes said the attack was "despicable".

"Kulat subjected her to a violent and terrifying ordeal, which will haunt her for the rest of her life and nothing will repair the psychological damage he has inflicted," she said.

"I want to commend her bravery in coming forward to report this shocking attack and helping to secure this conviction."