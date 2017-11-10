Major disruption after two Metrolink trams crash in Manchester
Greater Manchester's tram network was suspended after two trams crashed in the morning rush-hour.
There were "no serious injuries" in the low-speed crash which happened at 08:30 GMT in St Peter's Square, Manchester city centre.
Some services including Eccles to Cornbrook and East Didsbury to Rochdale have resumed after the "knock-on" effects halted the network.
The incident has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Board.
Metrolink has apologised and customers are advised to use tram tickets on replacement buses.