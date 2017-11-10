From the section

Image caption No-one was seriously injured after the crash

Greater Manchester's tram network was suspended after two trams crashed in the morning rush-hour.

There were "no serious injuries" in the low-speed crash which happened at 08:30 GMT in St Peter's Square, Manchester city centre.

Some services including Eccles to Cornbrook and East Didsbury to Rochdale have resumed after the "knock-on" effects halted the network.

The incident has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Board.

Metrolink has apologised and customers are advised to use tram tickets on replacement buses.