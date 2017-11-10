Manchester

Major disruption after two Metrolink trams crash in Manchester

trams after collision
Image caption No-one was seriously injured after the crash

Greater Manchester's tram network was suspended after two trams crashed in the morning rush-hour.

There were "no serious injuries" in the low-speed crash which happened at 08:30 GMT in St Peter's Square, Manchester city centre.

Some services including Eccles to Cornbrook and East Didsbury to Rochdale have resumed after the "knock-on" effects halted the network.

The incident has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Board.

Metrolink has apologised and customers are advised to use tram tickets on replacement buses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites