Image copyright GMP Image caption Muhammad was jailed for 18 years at Manchester Crown Court

A man who tried to smuggle a pipe bomb on a plane has had his "unduly lenient" jail term extended by four years by senior judges.

Nadeem Muhammad's "crude improvised explosive device" was found in luggage as he passed security on 30 January to try to board a plane to Bergamo, Italy.

The attorney general referred the "disturbing case" to London's Court of Appeal for being not long enough.

Three judges agreed and increased his 18-year sentence to 22 years.

Muhammad, of Tinline Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, had denied possessing explosives with intent to endanger life but was found guilty by a jury at Manchester Crown Court.

The 43-year-old, who was born in Pakistan, was attempting to board a Ryanair flight when the item was discovered. He told airport officials someone else had put it in his luggage.

Image copyright PA Image caption The judge overseeing Muhammad's trial called for a review of security at Manchester Airport

A forensic examination of the device later found it contained nitroglycerin and nitrocellulose and police searched Muhammad's home in Italy.

After being questioned by Italian police, he was released and boarded a flight back to the UK on 12 February and was arrested by UK officers shortly after landing.

'Very disturbing'

Lord Justice Treacy said there was no evidence of a political, religious or terrorist motivation but, if the device had successfully detonated, there was significant likelihood of serious injury.

"We have come to the conclusion that the sentence passed was not merely lenient but that it was unduly lenient," the judge added.

Mr Wright said after the hearing: "This is a very disturbing case that could have had a devastating impact.

"I am pleased that the Court of Appeal has sent a strong message that this type of offending merits very significant sentences."

When originally sentencing Muhammad, Judge Field QC said he was "alarmed" about some of the evidence and lack of concern by Manchester Airport officials and police and called for a review of the airport's security at "the highest level".