A dead body has been found in a burning car in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to called to Cross Lane East in Partington at about 19:50 GMT after reports of a car explosion.

A body was found in the car but staff from the emergency services were unable identify whether it was male or female.

Insp Peter Coates of GMP Trafford Borough said the force was "still unclear on exactly what has happened" but that enquiries were going.