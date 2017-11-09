Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Grainger was shot dead in 2012 by police who believed he was planning an armed robbery

A senior police officer is being investigated over evidence he gave to a public inquiry into the death of an unarmed man who was shot by police.

Anthony Grainger, 36, of Bolton, was shot dead in a car park in 2012 during a Greater Manchester Police operation.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Heywood is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), the BBC has learned.

Mr Heywood approved the operation which resulted in Mr Grainger's death.

Greater Manchester Police has been approached for comment by the BBC.

Father-of-two Mr Grainger was shot dead by an officer through the windscreen of an Audi in a car park in Culcheth, Cheshire.

He was being watched amid suspicions he was part of a gang believed to be conspiring to commit armed robberies.

The BBC understands the IPCC's investigation into Mr Heywood is examining evidence regarding a firearms logbook, which he was questioned about during a public inquiry into Mr Grainger's death earlier this year.

Image caption Assistant Chief Constable Heywood said he "would never knowingly mislead a court of inquiry"

The notes appeared be a contemporaneous record of what happened in the days before Mr Grainger's death, as the police operation was planned.

However, the inquiry heard it was likely some of the notes had been written after the shooting, leading to claims they gave a "false impression" of intelligence.

Mr Heywood admitted there were "some flaws" in his record keeping, but strongly denied deliberately misleading the inquiry and said he "apologised unreservedly".

He told the hearing: "This was not any great conspiracy from Greater Manchester Police. This is my personal failing as a firearms commander for not doing the paperwork.

"I have got an unblemished 28-year police career. I would never knowingly mislead a court of inquiry."

The BBC understands Mr Heywood has not returned to work since giving his evidence.

Mistakes made

The public inquiry into Mr Grainger's death began in January and has heard from 80 witnesses.

It heard mistakes were made, including officers being given inaccurate intelligence and some firearms officers having failed training courses.

Inquiry chairman Judge Teague is in the process of writing his report.

In 2013, the IPCC launched a widespread investigation into the circumstances of Mr Grainger's death.

A spokesman said it would consider publishing the results of that investigation following the conclusion of the inquiry.

He also confirmed the IPCC had later launched separate investigations into two individual officers regarding the evidence they provided at the inquiry.