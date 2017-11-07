Image caption Passengers have held protests against the cuts

Eighteen subsidised bus services across east Cheshire will be axed to help save £1m, councillors decided earlier.

All services subsidised by Cheshire East Council on Sundays will cease, with most subsidised evening routes also cut.

The Conservative-led council said the plan would "retain bus access to some 99 per cent of residents who currently have access to a bus".

Labour warned the proposals would "damage communities".

The 18 services affected will see some scrapped altogether, others will only be affected on Sundays and evenings, while some routes will have services running twice or three times a day.

Four thousand people responded to a consultation on the changes, which resulted in the retention of some services which had been earmarked for closure, as well as the designation of some new replacement routes.

'People isolated'

Calling for a decision on the plan to be postponed, Labour's Sam Corcoran warned "further work is needed if we are not to damage our communities and leave more people isolated, particularly the elderly"

Bus passenger Sinead Wheeler said passengers would "lose links to employment and health", while Conservative councillor Andrew Kolker warned the cuts could mean there was "literally no access to food" in some parts of the borough.

Paul Bates, from Cheshire East Council, said the plan was a result of "challenging financial constraints" but he insisted the council had "retained the subsidy on routes where the removal of services would have resulted in hardship".

The plans sparked protests from passengers.