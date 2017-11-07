Image copyright Andy Kelvin Image caption Philip Bull admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving

A 90-year-old driver who killed a couple by reversing into them has been given a two-year suspended sentence.

Philip Bull made a "genuine and catastrophic mistake" when he backed into Clare Haslam, 44, and Deborah Clifton, 49, outside Withington Hospital, a judge said.

Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Bull pressed the accelerator instead of the brake in his automatic car.

He earlier admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Bull was dropping his wife Audrey, 87, at the hospital in Manchester on 7 March when he hit Ms Haslam and Ms Clifton.

'Soulmates'

The pair, from Chorlton-cum-Hardy, were both taken to hospital where they later died.

Mr Bull, who served in the Armed Forces, was "hugely remorseful", the court heard.

"I cannot think of any way worse to come to the end of my life having now ended the lives of others," he told the author of a report.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Clare Haslam and Deborah Clifton were described as "soulmates"

Richard Vardon, defending, had argued the circumstances of the tragic case were "exceptional" and called on the judge to suspended any prison term.

He said Mr Bull had cared for his wife of 65 years, who suffered from a number of conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, for more than a decade.

Mr Vardon said Mrs Bull could not be cared for at home without her husband.

Judge Martin Walsh said Mr Bull would bear the burden of knowing his actions resulted in the deaths of two people.

The court could not put right the wrong caused, the judge added.

Some of the couple's family gasped when the sentencing was read out and left the court, said BBC North West Tonight reporter Dave Guest.

Ms Haslam and Ms Clifton had a child and were "blissfully happy soulmates", their families have said.

They added: "We are all so heartbroken and will miss Debbie and Clare every day for the rest of our lives.

"They are together in heaven as they were on earth."