Image copyright Google Image caption Two men aged 27 and 24 are being held on suspicion of murder

The death of a suspected car thief detained by members of the public has prompted a murder investigation.

Police said a citizen's arrest was made on a man at 03:15 GMT in Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan.

On arrival officers found the detained man - believed to be in his 20s - unresponsive at the scene. Police said he was taken to hospital where he later died.

Two men aged 27 and 24 are being held on suspicion of murder.

Greater Manchester Police said formal identification of the victim was yet to take place.

A cordon has been put in place at the junction of Bryn Road and Nicol Mere Drive and the road remains closed.

Det Supt Joanne Rawlinson said: "This investigation is currently in its very early stages and we are working hard to understand the exact circumstances that have led to this man's death.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and we are treating this as an isolated incident."