Image caption Thousands of people attended the annual display in Heaton Park

Police are investigating reports a girl was abducted during a fireworks display in a Manchester park.

Officers have been searching cars as thousands of people left the annual event in Heaton Park.

They were alerted at about 21:15 GMT and have been "following a number of procedures" to find the girl, Greater Manchester Police said.

"We are taking this report extremely seriously," Supt Arif Nawaz, of GMP's City of Manchester Team, said.

"[We] are following all possible lines of inquiry, which may cause some disruption to people leaving the event."

Supt Arif urged people to avoid "speculating around the circumstances on social media" as the search continues.