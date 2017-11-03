Image copyright GMP Image caption Vicky Myres was a keen cyclist who had recently cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats

A motorist has been jailed for eight years for knocking down and killing a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

Vicky Myres, 24, died in August after she was struck on a Sunday morning ride in Timperley, Greater Manchester.

Gurparthab Ajay Singh, 26, of Hall Lane, Wythenshawe, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 07:55 BST on Sunday 27 August in Timperley

Miss Myres was cycling on Stockport Road with her boyfriend's mother on 27 August when she was knocked down, the court heard.

A keen cyclist, she had recently cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Her family, who described her as a "lovely daughter", said her death had left "a void that can never be filled".