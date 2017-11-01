Image copyright Libyan Interior Ministry Image caption Libya's interior ministry issued this photo of Hashem Abedi in May

The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi faces arrest in the UK after prosecutors asked for him to be extradited from Libya.

Hashem Abedi was arrested in the country shortly after the suicide attack that killed 22 people.

The Libyan authorities are considering the UK's formal request, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Police also revealed 512 people are now known to have been injured in the blast at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Image caption Salman Abedi was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994

GMP said it had "applied for and been granted a warrant for the arrest of Hashem Abedi".

The arrest warrant relates to the "murder of 22 people, the attempted murder of others who were injured and conspiracy to cause an explosion," police said.

The then 20-year-old was arrested in Tripoli by members of the Rada Special Deterrence Force a day after the attack.

The North West Counter Terrorism Unit applied for the warrant at Westminster Magistrates' Court within the last two weeks, GMP said.

The force said it was "grateful" to the Libyan authorities for considering the extradition request.

Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Those who were injured suffered both physical and psychological injuries, a GMP spokeswoman said.

A total of 112 people needed hospital treatment after the attack, with 64 suffering "very serious" injuries.

Physical injuries include paralysis, loss of limbs, internal injuries and very serious facial injuries. Many have had complicated plastic surgery.

Two people remain in hospital more than five months later.

The force also revealed that:

353 people were in the immediate vicinity of the foyer at the time of the blast

Of these, 175 were aged between 10 and 18

23 people have been arrested

30 addresses have been searched

11,000 exhibits have been seized

16 terabytes of data are being examined

More than 1,300 statements have been taken, referencing more than 5,000 people

Police are working through 16,000 hours of CCTV footage

And more than eight million lines of phone data

Image copyright GMP Image caption Officers are looking for the blue suitcase that was used by bomber Salman Abedi

The investigation into the UK's worst terrorist atrocity since the 7 July 2005 attacks on the London transport system is "still running a very fast pace" with 100 officers working on it full time, GMP said.

Previously, GMP said Salman Abedi built the device packed with nuts and bolts alone.

Detectives are still looking for a blue suitcase that he was seen using in the days before the attack.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he was "encouraged" by the development but said "there may well be further challenges ahead".