Image copyright Google Image caption The boy fell near Debenhams on Saturday night

Officers investigating how a 15-year-old boy fell from a bridge at the Trafford Centre say they are treating it as a "heartbreaking accident".

The teenager is critically ill after falling from a footbridge leading to the car park near Debenhams at about 20:15 BST on Saturday.

Five 15-year-old boys who were initially arrested on suspicion of assault have been released.

CCTV showed nothing "untoward" had happened, police said.

Det Sgt Stephen Warriner said: "Sadly this seems to be a heart-breaking accident where someone's son is now fighting for their life in hospital.

"I want to thank the public for their help during this investigation and we will continue to focus our efforts on the family, providing them with support through this ordeal."