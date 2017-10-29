From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy fell near Debenhams on Saturday evening

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after falling from a bridge in the Trafford Centre.

Police were called to the Greater Manchester shopping centre at about 20:15 BST on Saturday after reports the teenager had fallen from a footbridge near Debenhams.

He is in a critical condition in hospital.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened.