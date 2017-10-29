Trafford Centre fall: Boy, 15, in critical condition
- 29 October 2017
- From the section Manchester
A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after falling from a bridge in the Trafford Centre.
Police were called to the Greater Manchester shopping centre at about 20:15 BST on Saturday after reports the teenager had fallen from a footbridge near Debenhams.
He is in a critical condition in hospital.
A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing to establish exactly what happened.