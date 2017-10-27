Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Those signed up to the scheme will have access to all 22 of Manchester's libraries

Homeless people will be able to join libraries and access digital services in Manchester under a new pilot scheme.

The project will allow people who are being helped by homeless charity Lifeshare to register for a library card without a permanent address.

Manchester City Council said the service will give those involved access to all 22 of the city's libraries.

Lifeshare's operations manager Judith Vickers said it would be "a lifeline for many".

The scheme will see the charity's clients use a letter from the organisation, instead of proof of a permanent address, to qualify for a library card.

A council spokesman said they would then be able to access all library services, including free use of computers and the internet, reference books, DVDs, e-books and audio books.

He added that those who were using the scheme would not be fined for overdue items.