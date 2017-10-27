Image copyright Manchester City Council Image caption The Christmas Market in Manchester's Albert Square attracts millions of visitors every year

Armed police are to patrol Manchester's Christmas markets for the first time to provide the "reassurance people will want", the region's mayor has said.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the city had had "a difficult year", following the Manchester Arena bomb, and the patrols would "protect people's safety".

Barriers will also be put up at key locations in the city centre.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have asked the public to "remain vigilant".

The move, which will come into effect when the markets open on 10 November, follows the deployment of armed officers at Manchester Airport and on the city's streets to give reassurance after the Arena attack.

Image copyright Mark Waugh Image caption The Christmas markets are held across eight sites in Manchester city centre

Mr Burnham said the markets, which attract millions of visitors annually, were "an incredible attraction for us but we want people to feel safe there".

"The security has been reviewed to provide that reassurance that people will want... the bottom line is we have to do everything we can to protect people's safety," he said.

GMP's Supt Chris Hill said officers would be placed at "key" areas, adding: "We are absolutely committed to keeping people safe as they enjoy everything Manchester city centre has to offer over the festive period."

A GMP spokesman added that the measures were not in response to any specific threat.

Similar precautions will be taken at Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market.