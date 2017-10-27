Image copyright GMP Image caption Jacqueline Robb used the money to buy holidays and clothes

A finance manager who stole more than £47,000 of school dinner money has been ordered to pay compensation to the school.

Jacqueline Robb, 54, stole the funds over four years at a school in Openshaw, Manchester.

Robb, of Laburnum Avenue, used the cash to buy foreign holidays and clothes, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Judge Martin Steiger QC ordered her to repay £30,395 within three months or face an extended jail term.

Robb, who was Robb was jailed for 10 months in July after admitting theft, appeared for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on Thursday.

If she fails to compensate the school in the given time, she will serve a further 15 months in prison, the judge said.

Robb had been employed at the school since April 2009, where her duties included the administration and accounting of the school meals income.

The thefts were uncovered after irregularities were spotted in financial audits at the school.

Speaking after Robb was sentenced, Det Con Laura Watson, of Greater Manchester Police, said Robb was previously considered a "respected and trusted member of staff".

She added: "She made the decision to breach the trust instilled in her by the school, improving her financial wellbeing through illicit means, which is absolutely unacceptable."