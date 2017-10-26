Man charged after pub assault death in Bolton
- 26 October 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man outside a pub in Bolton.
Police were called to reports of an assault near The Bradford Arms on Buckley Lane, Farnworth, at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
Craig Birtwistle, 37, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.