Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found outside The Bradford Arms in Farnworth

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man outside a pub in Bolton.

Police were called to reports of an assault near The Bradford Arms on Buckley Lane, Farnworth, at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.

Craig Birtwistle, 37, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.