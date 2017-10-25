Manchester

Man charged after three-year-old dropped in river in Bolton

bridge Image copyright EPA
Image caption A man and girl fell about 30 ft (9m) into the river in Bolton

A man has been charged after a three-year-old child was dropped from a bridge into a river.

Police said they were called to Bolton on 29 September where the girl fell from a height of 30ft (9m). A man also fell in shortly afterwards.

Officers who were already in the river reached the child and man, who were carried to safety. The girl suffered a broken wrist.

A man has been charged with attempted murder and affray.

He remains in custody and will appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court later.

