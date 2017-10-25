Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Because the roof has collapsed the building is unsafe for crews to enter

Exploding gas cylinders have hampered firefighters dealing with pockets of fire after a blaze at a Chinese supermarket in Manchester.

Because the roof collapsed at Wing Fat Cash and Carry in Gorton Road the building is unsafe for crews to enter.

At its peak 60 firefighters tackled the fire that started in the roof and the first floor on Tuesday morning.

Crews will later enter the building to check no-one was "caught up" in the fire, but police believe it is empty.

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption It is too early to determine the cause of the blaze, the fire service said

A demolition contractor will remove the roof later to enable that to happen, incident commander Mark Wilson said, adding it is too early to determine the cause of the blaze.

Nearby residents, who were evacuated on Tuesday night because of the smoke, are still out of their homes.

Air quality tests later will determine whether it is safe for them to return, Mr Wilson said.