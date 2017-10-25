Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found outside The Bradford Arms on Buckley Lane, Farnworth

A man has died after being assaulted outside a pub in Bolton.

The man, in his 50s, who has not been named, was found at The Bradford Arms on Buckley Lane, Farnworth, at 18:30 BST on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detectives have asked for any witnesses to contact them.