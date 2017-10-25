Murder probe after pub assault death in Farnworth
A man has died after being assaulted outside a pub in Bolton.
The man, in his 50s, who has not been named, was found at The Bradford Arms on Buckley Lane, Farnworth, at 18:30 BST on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.
Detectives have asked for any witnesses to contact them.