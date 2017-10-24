Image copyright Police handout Image caption Matthew Summerfield "made everyone smile", his family said

The family of a man who died 10 days after a street fight said he will be "sadly missed".

Matthew Summerfield, 28, was taken to hospital with head injuries after reports of fighting on Moat Road in Wythenshawe, Manchester, at about 18:00 BST on 14 October.

Mr Summerfield died on Tuesday. His family said he had a "heart of gold" and "would do anything for anyone".

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the attack.

Mr Summerfield's family described him as a "fun loving son, father, brother, uncle and cousin".

They added he had "one of the most cheekiest smiles that everyone loved".

"Matthew is going to be sadly missed by all his family and friends."