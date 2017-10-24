Image copyright GMP Image caption Former submarine officer Mike Samwell died in hospital from his injuries on 23 April

A burglar killed an ex-Royal Navy officer by running him over with his own car then went straight home to smoke cannabis, a court has heard.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, denies deliberately running over Mike Samwell, 35, in Chorlton, Manchester in April.

He told Manchester Crown Court that he did not see Mr Samwell who was found him by his wife on his back with tyre marks on his chest.

Gibbons, who denies murder, is accused of running over him twice.

Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Samwell went to confront Gibbons in his Audi SR sports car shouting: "Get out of the car" in Cranbourne Road.

'Not normal screaming'

Gibbons, who admits burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and manslaughter, admitted he had taken cocaine the night before and was on his way to buy cannabis.

The jury was told by the defendant that he did not see Mr Samwell before he ran him over.

He said: "I just knew something had gone under the wheels.

"It happened so quick. I heard a woman screaming. The screaming was not normal screaming. I just knew something had happened."

But he admitted dumping the car before going home to smoke cannabis and then going to the pub with his brother "to act normal".

Gibbons, of Steven Court, Chorlton also admitted Mr Samwell's death was "obviously my fault."

Prosecutor Alistair Webster asked him: "What was it about the five feet 11 inch man wearing just his boxer shorts and shouting for you to get out of his car, what was it you failed to notice?"

Gibbons replied: "I never seen anybody."

Mr Webster continued: "First time you reversed over him, you are driving back over him, how was it you did not notice you had driven over another human being?"

Gibbons replied: "I don't know".

Co-accused Raymond Davies, 21, of Castlefield Walk, Manchester, also admitted a count of burglary but denies manslaughter and aggravated vehicle taking without consent.

He is alleged to have transported Gibbons to the scene of the crime and helped him escape afterwards.

The jury was told police believe two other men were involved in the burglary but have never been traced.

Stacey Hughes, 28, of Steven Court, Chorlton, is also on trial and denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.