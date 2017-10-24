Image copyright Wayne Nabil Image caption The blaze started in the roof and the first floor of Wing Fat Cash and Carry in Manchester

A fire has broken out at a Chinese supermarket in Manchester.

About 40 firefighters are tackling the blaze that started in the roof and the first floor of Wing Fat Cash and Carry in Gorton Road, at about 11:25 BST.

Scores of residents from nearby houses and a block of flats have been evacuated as a precaution.

Others are being advised to keep doors and windows closed and motorists are being urged to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is not yet known.