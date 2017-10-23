Manchester

Oldham crash driver named as Joshua Hollingworth

Joshua Hollingworth Image copyright Greater Manchester Police
Image caption Joshua Hollingworth, 27, was driving a white Ford Transit van which crashed into houses in Oldham

A 27-year-old man who died in a crash in Oldham has been named as Joshua Hollingworth.

The white Ford Transit van he was driving crashed into some houses in Lees Road shortly before 05:45 BST on Saturday, police said.

A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in the van, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt Lee Westhead appealed for dash-cam footage and information about the van's movements before the crash.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites