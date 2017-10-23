Oldham crash driver named as Joshua Hollingworth
A 27-year-old man who died in a crash in Oldham has been named as Joshua Hollingworth.
The white Ford Transit van he was driving crashed into some houses in Lees Road shortly before 05:45 BST on Saturday, police said.
A 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in the van, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Sgt Lee Westhead appealed for dash-cam footage and information about the van's movements before the crash.