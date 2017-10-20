Image caption Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston on Tuesday evening

A 15-year-old boy has died in hospital following a 'horrific' knife attack.

Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston, Manchester at 19:10 BST on Tuesday with serious injuries after the attack.

Three teenagers, aged 18, 17 and 16, who were arrested earlier, remain in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police has now launched a murder investigation as detectives appeal for any witnesses to contact them.

Ch Supt Wasim Chaudhry said it was "a horrific attack on a teenager which has resulted in tragedy".

He said: "We will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice and I would like to appeal directly to the public to please come forward with any information you have.

"A boy's life has been taken away and his family deserve answers."