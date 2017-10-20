Image copyright MSP Image caption Royal London said its move to Alderley Park would allow for expansion

An insurance company is relocating to a Cheshire business park in a move that will keep 1,200 jobs in the county.

Royal London had previously said it was moving from its existing Wilmslow site and there were fears it could leave the borough altogether.

But staff were told on Thursday that they will now move to Alderley Park and the company said this would allow more room for expansion.

There are plans for homes, shops and business units at the Wilmslow site.

Cheshire East Council leader Rachel Bailey said it was "excellent news".

She praised Royal London for "demonstrating its faith in and loyalty to" Cheshire East.

It is four years since biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca withdrew most of its staff from Alderley Park.

Research work was stopped at the site and the majority of jobs moved to Cambridge.

Since then, more than 400 jobs have been created at the site with other companies.

Royal London is set to move before 2020.

Alderley Park is owned by MSP and its shareholders include property company Bruntwood, the Manchester universities, Cheshire East Council and both Manchester and Salford city councils.