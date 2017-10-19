A man suffered serious hand injuries in a "brutal axe attack in broad daylight", police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the victim was left with "life-changing injuries" following the assault, which happened at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday in Rochdale.

Four men, aged 53, 27, 25 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, said a force spokesman.

He said the man, who was attacked in Church Road, will need further surgery.