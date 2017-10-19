Manchester

Rochdale axe attack: Four men held in attempted murder investigation

A man suffered serious hand injuries in a "brutal axe attack in broad daylight", police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the victim was left with "life-changing injuries" following the assault, which happened at about 15:30 BST on Tuesday in Rochdale.

Four men, aged 53, 27, 25 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, said a force spokesman.

He said the man, who was attacked in Church Road, will need further surgery.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites