Image copyright GMP Image caption Dawn Davies was arrested in 2015 after the boy revealed what had happened to him

A woman who forced an 11-year-old boy into having sex with her has been jailed for 15 years.

Dawn Davies, 36, repeatedly assaulted her victim and forced him to have sex with her, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Davies, of Marlborough Road in Salford, often threatened to or would physically assault him if he refused her requests.

A jury found her guilty at an earlier hearing of 12 counts of causing or inciting a boy aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Davies was arrested in May 2015 after the boy revealed what had happened.

'Truly abhorrent'

Det Con Vickie Burgess, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "What this woman put this innocent boy through is truly abhorrent.

"She physically, mentally and sexually abused him for her own perverse pleasure and not once did she think about the pain and harm she was inflicting on him.

"He genuinely feared this woman and endured these disgusting offences.

"He was extremely brave disclosing what had happened to him and I hope this sentence goes some way to providing him with comfort."