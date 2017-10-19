Image copyright GMP Image caption Ms Younis, Ms Alayed and Ms Ashton were all murdered by their partners in 2013

A police force's handling of three women who were murdered by their partners was "unsatisfactory" but not misconduct, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has said.

The IPCC said the cases of Linzi Ashton, Rania Alayed and Farkhanda Younis had raised "serious concerns" about Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The women were all known to GMP before they were killed by abusive partners.

GMP said it has implemented the IPCC's recommendations on domestic abuse.

Ms Ashton from Salford, Ms Alayed from Manchester and Ms Younis from Chadderton in Oldham were all murdered in 2013.

'Incorrectly prioritised'

The IPCC's report on how they were treated by police found "thematic issues" around the handling of domestic violence and a "number of instances where individuals could have done better".

It highlighted failures by control room staff in Ms Alayed's case, which meant she was not identified as a "high-risk victim of domestic violence" and said in the case of Ms Younis, officers did not "make any real effort" to speak to her after she had suffered domestic abuse.

It also found that in the case of Ms Ashton, a senior detective had, at the request of the 25-year-old, chosen not to arrest her partner when he offered to hand himself in over an allegation of rape and "incorrectly prioritised the possibility of wrongly arresting [him]" rather her safety.

However, the report said there was no evidence that the actions of any individuals "caused or contributed to the deaths of these women".

It recommended a number of actions that the force should take, including a change to the way calls are logged to ensure appropriate action was taken, improved reports and safeguarding strategies when domestic violence was reported and more training for control room staff.

GMP's Supt Denise Worth said it had "addressed" the recommendations and learned from "these tragic cases", adding that the force had made "considerable developments in all areas... and carried out intensive work to ensure our control room staff are fully trained in dealing with domestic abuse".