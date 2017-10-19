Image caption The victim was found on Worsley Avenue, Moston

A 15-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a "horrific" knife attack has been named by police.

Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston, Manchester on Tuesday evening with serious injuries.

Police said he was given emergency first aid before being taken to hospital.

A 13-year-old boy arrested following the incident has been eliminated from police inquiries.

Ch Supt Wasim Chaudhry of Greater Manchester Police said: "My heart goes out to Kyron and his family as he continues to fight for his life.

Image caption Ch Supt Was Chaudhry urged anyone with information to contact police

"The boy who was arrested has now been released without charge, but our investigation is still rapidly expanding."

He said the area was "very busy" at the time of the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Image caption Police say the victim is in a life-threatening condition

"We know that the answer to the question of what happened to Kyron lies in what others know.

"Kyron's family quite rightly have a lot of questions, and I won't stop until we are able to answer them."