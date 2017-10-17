Image caption The charge is in relation to an ongoing counter terrorism investigation, police said

A man from Greater Manchester has been charged with terrorism offences.

Adam Wyatt has been charged with encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of a terrorism publication under section 1 and 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 48-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The charge is not linked to the Manchester Arena attack, counter-terrorism police said.

Wyatt, of Bridgewater Street, Salford, is also charged with possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

There is "no intelligence to suggest a specific threat to the communities of Salford or Greater Manchester", police said.