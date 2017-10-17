Image copyright Google Image caption Unite Students Parkway Gate halls can house up to 729 students

A large fire that left hundreds of students fleeing a high-rise accommodation block in Manchester is being treated as suspected arson.

The blaze broke out at the Unite Students Parkway Gate halls in Chester Road at about 22:45 BST on Monday.

All residents were evacuated while firefighters tackled the fire, which had started in a ground floor storeroom.

Police believe the blaze may have been started deliberately.

Fire station manager Steve Forster said his team had done a "great job" to stop the flames spreading through the building, which can house up to 729 students from both the University of Manchester and the city's Metropolitan University.

The ground floor room remains cordoned off and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is continuing.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about three hours alongside paramedics, who attended as a precaution.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the force.