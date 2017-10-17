Image copyright GMP Image caption Former submarine officer Mr Samwell died in hospital from his injuries on 23 April

An ex-Royal Navy officer was run over and crushed to death trying to stop thieves stealing his car as his wife looked on, a court has heard.

Mike Samwell, 35, had been woken in the early hours by a break-in at his home in Chorlton, Manchester, in April.

He had run out of the house, and when his wife followed she found him on his back with tyre marks on his chest.

Manchester Crown Court heard he had been run over twice by Ryan Gibbons, 29, who denies murder.

"One of the rear wheels was actually on his chest. He was screaming," Alistair Webster QC, prosecuting, told the court.

He said Jessica Samwell saw her husband between the front and back wheels of the Audi S3 sports car.

"So it must have been reversed farther back over him. She could see tyre marks on his chest," he told the court.

"The car was then driven back over him before being driven away."

'Catastrophic' injuries

Mr Webster said Mr Gibbons, despite his denial, must have known he had driven over Mr Samwell.

Audio captured by a CCTV camera near the scene, recorded a "yelp. A shriek, a large crash, a small crash. Female screams, harsh engine acceleration and shouts for help", Mr Webster said.

The court heard Mr Samwell, a nuclear engineer, suffered 39 separate external injuries, with "catastrophic" damage to his chest and heart.

Mr Gibbons, of Steven Court, Chorlton, admits burglary and aggravated vehicle taking without consent, but denies murder and manslaughter.

Others involved

Co-accused Raymond Davies, 21, of Castlefield Walk, Manchester, also admitted a count of burglary but denies manslaughter and aggravated vehicle taking without consent.

He is alleged to have transported Mr Gibbons to the scene of the crime and helped him escape afterwards.

The jury was told police believe two other men were involved in the burglary but have never been traced.

Stacey Hughes, 28, of Steven Court, Chorlton, is also on trial and denies a charge of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.