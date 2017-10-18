Image copyright Google Image caption Westminster Magistrates' Court remanded him into custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey

A man has denied using social media to encourage Muslims to carry out so-called lone wolf terror attacks.

Muslim convert Adam Wyatt, 48, of Salford, denied nine counts of encouraging terrorism and two counts of disseminating terrorist publications, dating back to February.

Posts allegedly made or shared by him on Google Plus included ones glorifying the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

Westminster Magistrates' Court remanded him in custody.

The defendant is accused of using the name Abdul-Rahman Salford and describing himself as a Muslim convert on the online profile, which could be viewed publicly.

Another post he allegedly shared on the account altered the logo of the video game Call Of Duty to read "Call of Jihad: Apocalypse".

Mr Wyatt also pleaded not guilty to five counts of possessing terrorist publications, including magazines produced by the so-called Islamic State group.

The North West Counter Terrorism Unit arrested him on 27 July and released him pending further investigation, before arresting him again and charging him on Tuesday.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 3 November.