A man has admitted burgling the home of an ex-Royal Navy officer, but denied being responsible for his death.

Ryan Gibbons, 29, also admitted aggravated vehicle taking over Mike Samwell's car, which was taken from outside his Manchester home in April.

It is believed the 25-year-old was hit by his Audi after he tried to stop thieves stealing it after a break-in.

Mr Gibbons entered his pleas at the start of a trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The defendant, of Steven Court, Chorlton, denies the murder and an alternative count of manslaughter relating to Mr Samwell's death.

Co-accused Raymond Davies, 21, of Castlefield Walk, Manchester, also admitted a count of burglary but denies manslaughter and aggravated vehicle taking without consent.

Former submarine officer Mr Samwell, who served 12 years in the Royal Navy, died in hospital from his injuries on 23 April.