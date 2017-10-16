Manchester Airport: Man arrested over ammunition find
- 16 October 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been arrested after trying to board a plane carrying ammunition.
The 69-year-old man was detained during passenger security screening at Manchester Airport at about 14:20 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed he was arrested on suspicion of possession of prohibited ammunition and remains in police custody.
Manchester Airport said the "prohibited item" was found by security staff in the man's hand luggage.