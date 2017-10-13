Image copyright GMP Image caption Mr Ghalib's daughter said his injuries had "hurt the family at its core"

A "gentle and kind" grandfather has been left with life-changing injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Fuad Ghalib was struck by a VW Golf on Caythorpe Street in Moss Side at about 18:15 BST on 1 October, shortly after officers in pursuit lost sight of it.

When the officers stopped to help Mr Ghalib, the car drove off, police said.

Mr Ghalib was "everyone's 'Papa Smurf', helping [those] in need and showering them with love", his daughter said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have asked anyone who recognises the car to get in touch

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the 79-year-old was hit after officers lost the black car near Tyldesley Street and Tommy Johnson Close.

He said they were then flagged down by a member of the public, who said the car had hit a man.

Mr Ghalib's daughter said his injuries had also impacted on her brother, who has special needs.

"The devastation of his injuries... has hurt the family at its core, especially my brother, who can't comprehend what has happened and he has been left terrified," she said.

A GMP spokesman asked anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.