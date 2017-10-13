Image copyright Google Image caption The Oldham Evening traces its history back to 1854

The Oldham Chronicle could soon return to newsagents' shelves after a radio station agreed to buy its publisher.

Revolution 96.2 has completed a deal with administrators KPMG to buy the newspaper, which launched in 1854.

The company said it was committed to getting the paper, which shut in August with the majority of the 49 staff laid off, back "as soon as possible".

Revolution 96.2's managing director Matt Ramsbottom said: "We are delighted to have completed the deal."

He said the newspaper had history and heritage and that its archives were "important and should be respected".

KPMG said the Chronicle, published by Hirst, Kidd and Rennie Ltd, ceased operating two months ago because of the "changing nature of the local media landscape".

Mr Ramsbottom added: "Printing the next edition of the Oldham Chronicle will not be without its challenges.

"We are working hard to pull together the various elements of the process. A significant amount of data and information was stored in the cloud and it may prove tricky to retrieve.

"However, the passion, support and belief to bring back the newspaper by loyal readers and advertisers has been overwhelming."

The company said it would also ensure that the newspaper remains at the centre of Oldham life, with new offices in the heart of the town.