More than 2,000 bus drivers and engineering staff at Arriva North West are to stage a series of one-day strikes over "pitiful pay offers".

Members of Unite will walk out on 19, 23 and 30 October, affecting bus services throughout the region.

Depots at Birkenhead, Bolton, Bootle, Macclesfield, Runcorn, St Helens, Speke, Southport, Winsford and Wythenshawe will be affected.

The union said pay talks had broken down. Arriva has not yet commented.

Unite said it wants a "fair and equitable pay award" across all depots and for Arriva to tackle wage inequalities of up to £1.73 an hour between bases.

Under Arriva's latest pay offer those disparities could rise to £2 an hour, the union said.

Unite regional officer Neil Clarke said: "All we are seeking is a fair and reasonable pay award against a backdrop of spiralling inflation and soaring living costs.

"Our members are fed up with pitiful pay offers and Arriva's 'pick and mix' approach to wages where some depots get a pay rise and others don't.

"This has resulted in wage inequality across a number of depots and is in stark contrast to the company's claim to be an industry leader in the treatment of its workforce."