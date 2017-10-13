Image copyright BBC/GMP Image caption Lyndsey Vaux's mother and daughter Aaliyah were in court for the sentencing of her killer

A murdered woman whose injuries made her look "like the Elephant Man" was a "decent, kind, loving human being", a judge has told her daughter.

Judge Richard Mansell addressed Aaliyah Vaux, 12, at Manchester Crown Court after he jailed Becky Reid, 32, from Wigan, for killing Lyndsey Vaux.

He said while Ms Vaux lost contact with her daughter five years ago, she was "taken away by the actions of another".

"I'm sure that deep down she still loved you," the judge told Aaliyah.

She was sitting in the public gallery as she was addressed directly by the judge after he jailed Reid, who had refused to leave her cell at HMP Styal, for a minimum of 20 years.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Reid "controlled" Ms Vaux and "was abusing her on a daily basis"

Ms Vaux died in Platt Bridge, Wigan on 22 May 2016, malnourished and severely injured following years of beatings by Reid, the court heard.

Over several months, she had suffered 90 separate injuries, whose combined effects led to her death.

Following a trial, Reid was also convicted of grievous bodily harm to another previous partner, Samantha Newns.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Becky Reid was also convicted of grievous bodily harm to another previous partner

Her mother Gillian Reid, 57, was cleared of murder, but was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Ms Newns.

She was given a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Judge Mansell told her she bore a "significant degree of moral blame" for Ms Vaux's death.

'Neighbours aware'

Speaking after the hearing, senior investigating officer Bob Tonge said Ms Vaux had suffered years of "horrific domestic abuse" in a "classic modern slavery case".

"Ultimately, the main aggressor was her partner, who she had all the trust in the world with," he said.

"She went to her for everything and she controlled her to the point that she was abusing her on a daily basis."

He also said some neighbours "knew about this abuse and did nothing," adding: "We all have a responsibility to stand up to this kind of crime."