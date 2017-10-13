Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Brady died at Ashworth Hospital, a secure psychiatric unit on Merseyside

Moors Murderer Ian Brady's remains must be disposed of with "no music and no ceremony", a a High Court judge has ruled.

Two local authorities asked the judge for the ruling so the serial killer's body can be "lawfully and decently disposed of without further delay".

Sir Geoffrey Vos said Brady's executor had failed to make proper arrangements for disposal of his remains.

Brady died aged 79, on 15 May, but his remains have not yet been disposed of.

Brady and Myra Hindley, who died in prison in 2002, tortured and murdered five children in the 1960s.

The judge said he acted after Oldham and Tameside Councils raised concerned that five months after Brady's death his executor, solicitor Robin Makin, had failed to make proper arrangements for the disposal of his remains.

"I am satisfied also that it is both necessary and expedient for the matter to be taken out of Mr Makin's hands," Sir Geoffrey said.

"Even after a hearing that has lasted for one and a half days, the parties have not been able to agree precisely how the deceased's body should be disposed of."

In issuing directions about the body's disposal, Sir Geoffrey said: "I decline to permit the playing of the fifth movement of the Symphony Fantastique at the cremation, as Mr Makin requested."