Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption Manchester Crown Court heard Lyndsey Vaux suffered months of abuse

A "bully" who beat her partner so badly she resembled "the Elephant Man" has been found guilty of her murder.

Becky Reid regularly kicked, punched and stamped on 30-year-old mother-of-one Lyndsey Vaux at their home in Wigan, Manchester Crown Court heard.

The 32-year-old's mother, Gillian Reid, 57, was cleared of murder but both were found guilty of assaulting Becky Reid's ex-partner Samantha Newns.

Both women will be sentenced on Friday, with Becky Reid facing a life sentence.