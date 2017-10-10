From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Two police crime scenes are in place - one on High Street and the other on Albert Street

A man suffered serious stab wounds and needed hospital treatment following reports of a disturbance in Greater Manchester.

Armed officers went to a property on High Street, Heywood at about 19:00 BST after reports of a man with a firearm.

Greater Manchester Police said a firearm was recovered and officers are investigating two crime scenes on High Street and Albert Street.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward and inquiries are ongoing.

The stab victim is in a stable condition.