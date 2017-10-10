Image copyright PA Image caption The abuse inquiry is hearing allegations about abuse by Rochdale's former Liberal MP Cyril Smith

Cyril Smith treated a children's home as his "personal fiefdom" and abused residents for "perverted amusement", an inquiry heard.

Laura Hoyano, representing eight alleged victims, said Smith was a "puppet master" who escaped justice.

MI5 intelligence on the allegations "raises a spectre of collusion" over his activities, Ms Hoyano said.

The independent inquiry is examining the late MP's alleged abuse of young boys in Rochdale institutions.

A dossier of information on the Liberal MP was held by the security services and has been disclosed to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

'Political pressure'

On Monday, counsel to the inquiry Brian Altman QC, said Sir Norman Skelhorn - then Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) - claimed in 1970 a police investigation of Smith was unlikely to lead to a prosecution.

This was followed nine years later, Mr Altman said, when MI5 was informed the Rochdale Alternative Press (RAP) was told by Sir Norman's successor, Thomas Hetherington, there was no record of the 1970 case.

Referring to the claims, Ms Hoyano asked: "Was political pressure brought to bear upon the DPP from politicians and members of the Liberal Party from 1969 to 1970?

"Why would Sir Thomas Hetherington decide he should lie to journalists, stating that he had not submitted a prosecution file?

"Why would the DPP contact MI5 about this at all? We say this dossier from MI5 raises a spectre of collusion."