Image copyright Google Image caption A car being driven towards Ashton hit a tree near the Arden Arms pub in Denton

A 26-year-old man died and two others were injured when a car hit a tree in Greater Manchester.

A black VW Golf, being driven towards Ashton, hit a tree near the Arden Arms pub on Ashton Road, Denton, on Saturday evening.

One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old man, who is in hospital with serious injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A second passenger, aged 25, suffered serious leg injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.