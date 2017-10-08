Manchester

Crash victim Anthony Locke, 72, was 'much-loved'

Anthony Locke Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Anthony Locke will be "sorely missed", his family said

The family of a 72-year-old man who died after he was hit by a car say he was "much-loved".

Anthony Locke was walking on the pedestrian crossing on Topp Way in Bolton at about 19:15 BST on Friday when he was struck by a VW Passat.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

His family said: "Anthony was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be sorely missed by all who met and loved him."

The driver stopped at the scene and no-one has been arrested. Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

