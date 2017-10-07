Manchester

Pedestrian, 72, dies after Bolton car crash

Image caption The pedestrian was crossing Topp Way in Bolton when he was struck

A 72-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car, police have said.

He was walking on the pedestrian crossing on Topp Way in Bolton at about 19:15 BST on Friday when he was struck by a green VW Passat.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, later died in hospital.

The driver stopped at the scene and no-one has been arrested. Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

