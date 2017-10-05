Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The cats' owners are thought to be in the south Manchester area

A number of cats have been seized by police after reports that stolen animals were being kept in a house.

Police found the cats at a property in Stretford, Greater Manchester on Wednesday.

The RSPCA is caring for 11 cats and looking for their owners. The charity said there are no concerns for the animals' welfare.

A woman at the address was spoken to by officers and a safeguarding assessment will be made.

The RSPCA said only one of the cats is microchipped but he was chipped in Italy and the contact details are not up to date.

Ten of them are male and one, who is blind, is female.

"We do believe that some of them may have owners in the south Manchester area and are keen to reunite them," the RSPCA added.

Greater Manchester Police said inquires are ongoing.

The 11 cats whose owners the RSPCA are looking for:

